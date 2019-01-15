Mayfields speak out after ‘entering agreement’ with council over new scheme

Developers behind a scheme to build a new market town between Horsham and Mid Sussex have welcomed a new agreement with the a council to ‘test its deliverability’.

Horsham District Council confirmed it had entered into an agreement with Mayfield Market Town as part of its Local Plan review to ‘discuss and consider information’ on a proposed scheme to build thousands of homes between Sayers Common and Henfield. For more on the agreement see our previous story: Horsham District Council ‘enters agreement’ with Mayfields Market Town

Mayfields first presented the plans to build a new 10,000 town in the area in 2013 and the scheme faced huge backlash from residents, councils and MPs.

Mayfield Market Towns said it had been in contact with Horsham District Council and Mid Sussex District Council ‘over many years’ to try and promote the development through the Local Plan processes.

A spokesman for the developers said: “As an extension of this, we now have a Planning Performance Agreement with Horsham District Council so we can work with their officers to ensure any emerging proposals are technically sound and deliverable.

“It is not a planning application, but it is an important part of the planning process allowing council officers to make informed judgements and advise accordingly during the Local Plan review. We have no immediate plans to submit a planning application.”

Debbie Aplin of Mayfield Market Towns Ltd: “Over the coming years many more homes and employment opportunities are needed in the area. In order that the new housing is sustainable, new schools, GP surgeries, sports pitches, community buildings and commercial space will need to be delivered too. Mayfields could in just one location deliver a high percentage of the homes needed with all the services and facilities to support a new community. The adopted Horsham Local Plan kept open the possibility of a new settlement and the Inspector confirmed that the location we have identified could be appropriate. We welcome Horsham District Council’s pragmatic approach to testing the deliverability of our proposals and those of others putting forward new settlements.”

MPs have reiterated their opposition to the scheme and expressed their ‘disappointment over the council’s decision to discuss the plans.Mayfields plans are ‘wholly unsuitable’