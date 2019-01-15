Mayfields plans are ‘wholly unsuitable’... MPs outrage as developers confirm discussion over new proposals

MPs have expressed their outrage over ‘wholly unsuitable proposals’ to build a new market town between Horsham and Mid Sussex.

Plans to build 10,000 new homes between Sayers Common and Henfield could be back on the table after Horsham District Council confirmed it had entered into an agreement with Mayfields Market Towns to discuss its ideas to build a new community near Twineham. For more on the agreement see our previous story: Horsham District Council ‘enters agreement’ with Mayfields Market Town

Nick Herbert SUS-181206-111030001

In 2013 developers outlines their proposals for the scheme which faced huge backlash from local councils and residents, with many landowners refusing to sell their land to developers.

Arundel & South Downs MP Nick Herbert and Mid Sussex MP Sir Nicholas Soames also condemned the plans and have now reiterated their opposition to the development following the council’s decision to enter into a Planning Performance Agreement with Mayfields Market Town.

Sir Nicholas said: “The Mayfields new town is a wholly unsuitable proposal which has been repeatedly rejected, yet this developer persists in promoting it. It is extremely disappointing that Horsham District Council have entered into an agreement with Mayfields, and will be accepting payment from them, as the developer obviously see this as a way of keeping their foot in the door.”

Nick Herbert added: “By persisting with the Mayfields new town plan, in spite of having no local support, the developers are blighting the local area. They tried but failed to upset two local district plans, but clearly they are going to have another go. I have no doubt that local people will make their continuing opposition to Mayfields clear, including to Horsham District Council.”

Campaigners fighting plans to build Mayfield Market Town in 2014

Mayfields has welcomed the council’s decision to ‘test the deliverability’ of its proposals after claiming a planning inspector said the site ‘could be appropriate’ for the development.

