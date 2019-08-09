Massive power cut cripples Sussex trains, homes and transport

Trains across Sussex have been cancelled and delayed after a massive power cut in London and the South East.

A huge failure on the national grid meant power was lost to trains, Gatwick Airport, traffic lights and homes this evening, causing traffic chaos.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “There was a power surge on the national grid this evening which means we lost power to all our signalling over a wide area, including the Newport, Gloucester, Ashford, Bristol, Eastbourne, Hastings, Three Bridges and Exeter areas. All trains were stopped while our back-up signalling system started up.

“While most of our signalling system has come back online and trains are running, there will be delays to journeys in these areas. Please check before you travel and thank you for your patience.”

Several rail operators had to cancel or delay all of their services, including Thameslink, Gatwick Express, Great Northern and Southern Rail.

A tweet from Thameslink said only services between Brighton and Blackfriars/London Bridge were currently operating.

All Great Northern trains are currently at a stand.