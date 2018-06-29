Marking 100 years of the Royal Air Force

Events and celebrations to mark 100 years of the Royal Air Force continue in Storrington.

Ex-RAF veterans held a Pimms on the lawn party (pictured) at the RAFA housing estate on a hot first day of summer.

More than 20 residents and guests from Storrington and the surrounding area attended including the chair of the Royal British Legion and his wife, officers and staff from the 2464 squadron and the Storrington air cadets squadron

Entertainment was provided by magician David Croucher.

The afternoon closed with the presentation of a birthday cake and the birthday song to long time resident, 98 years young, James Robertson.

He is one of the few remaining Burma Star veterans, a little frail but still very sprightly.