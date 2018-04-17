Marathon effort raises much-needed funds

Former Horsham air cadet Tegan Page found her feet firmly on the ground when she took part in the Brighton Marathon on Sunday.

And Tegan - who completed the 26.2 miles in four hours 58 minutes and 28 seconds - raised much-needed funds for the Multiple Sclerosis Society by her marathon efforts.

Tegan Page with her medal after completing the Brighton Marathon SUS-180417-094804001

Tegan, 21, from Comptons Lane, Horsham, was inspired to take part in the marathon challenge by the daily struggle of the mother of her best friend who has suffered from MS for a number of years.

“It was such a good experience,” she said. “Going from doing nothing six months ago to not training as much as I could have, I knew it was going to be tough but being alongside everyone else running was so inspiring and knowing there were so many people supporting at home and donating - and the thousands of people cheering - was the real help!

“I’m so happy I’ve completed it and can help raise awareness of a great charity - multiple sclerosis - but like I said, I’m only one of many who went out and did an amazing job just by crossing the start line!”

Tegan, a former Millais School pupil, hopes that the funds she has raised will prove a step towards funding more MS researchers, as well as help raise awareness of MS.

Tegan is a former member of Horsham Air Cadets 1015 Squadron and spent last summer working in the US for Camp America after spending the previous year travelling around Australia.

She plans to return to the US next month.