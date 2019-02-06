Man ‘thrown from motorbike’ in crash between Horsham and Crawley

A man has been taken to hospital after being ‘thrown’ from his motorbike in a crash along a major road between Horsham and Crawley.

Emergency services were called to the A264 Crawley Road, near Faygate, at about 8.30am this morning (February 6).

Police. Pic Steve Robards

A spokesman for the ambulance service said the man was ‘thrown from his motorbike’ and suffered a neck injury. The 64-year-old was treated at the scene before being taken to East Surrey Hospital for further checks.

Police added no other vehicle was involved in the crash.