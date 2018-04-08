Man suspected of encouraging terrorism arrested at Gatwick

Detectives arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of terror offences after he arrived at Gatwick Airport yesterday (Saturday, April 7).

The man was arrested at around 11am at Gatwick Airport, after he arrived on an inbound flight from Morroco, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said: “Detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of encouragement of terrorism and dissemination of terrorist publications, contrary to the Terrorism Act 2006.

“He was arrested under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act and is currently in custody at a south London police station.”