Man seriously injured in motorbike crash

A man was rushed to hospital after being seriously injured in a crash.

Police said a motorbike crashed along Horsham Road in Crawley, close to the roundabout leading at Pelham Drive and Breezehurst Drive, at about 1.30pm on Saturday (June 30).

The blue Yamaha was being ridden by a 31-year-old man, from Horsham. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to St George’s Hospital in London, officers added.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact on https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal-road-traffic-collision/ quoting Operation Guthrie.