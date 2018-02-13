Man seriously injured after becoming trapped between lorry and fence

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after becoming trapped between a lorry and a fence this afternoon (February 13).

Paramedics along with the Air Ambulance and members of the Hazardous Area Response Team were called to the crash in Small Dole at 1.45pm.

The ambulance service said the lorry rolled backwards trapping the man between a steel fence. He suffered serious head, chest and pelvic injuries.

He was rushed to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, for further treatment.