Man rushed to hospital following three-car crash

A driver was rushed to hospital after being involved in a three-car crash in Horsham.

Police said a red Vauxhall Corsa, a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a black Ford Fiesta were involved in a collision along Robin Hood Lane yesterday evening (January 11).

A 33-year-old man from Horsham, who was driving the Corsa, was injured and was taken to East Surrey Hospital in Redhill. No other injuries were reported, officers added

The crash took place at 5.25pm and saw the road blocked for three hours at the junction with Broadbridge Heath Road. It was clear by 8.30pm.