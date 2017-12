A man was rushed to hospital following a crash along a village road last night (December 5).

Three fire crews attended the single-vehicle collision in West Chiltington Lane, Billingshurst, at 10.40pm.

Paramedics also attended and treated a man at the scene. The fire service said he was not trapped in the car and was later taken to hospital for further treatment.

Emergency services left the scene at midnight and the incident was left with the police.