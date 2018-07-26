Man rushed to hospital after car hits lamppost

A man was rushed to hospital after his car left the road and hit a lamppost.

Police reported that the vehicle left Three Bridges Road in Crawley, before colliding with a hedge and a lamppost.

The 63-year-old driver from the area was treated at East Surrey Hospital for a broken wrist.

The collision took place at 2:30pm yesterday (July 25).

No other vehicles or persons were involved according to police.

Enquiries are ongoing and police ask that anyone who saw what happened contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 896 of 25/07.