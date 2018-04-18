Man rushed to hospital after car flips on roof

A pensioner was rushed to hospital following a three-car crash in the town centre in which his vehicle ended up on its roof.

Police tapped off part of Brighton Road, close to the Iron Bridge in Horsham, after a brown Honda collided with a parked blue Toyota yesterday evening (April 17).

Firefighters were called just before 5.20pm after the driver - a man in his 90s - became trapped in the vehicle.

He was cut free using hydraulic rescue equipment and was treated at the scene.

Police said he suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

A third car was also damaged in the collision.

The road was closed for over an hour and was re-opened by 7pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online (https://www.sussex.police.uk/rtcappealresponse) or call 101 quoting reference 1029 of 17/04.