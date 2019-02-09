Man rescued after fire breaks out in Findon Valley home

A man was rescued by firefighters after a fire broke out in a home.

Two fire engines were called to a property in Parham Road, in Findon Valley, this morning (February 9).

Paramedics treated a man at the scene

A spokesman for the fire service said a fire broke out in the kitchen of the building just before 10.45pm.

A man was rescued from inside the property and was treated at the scene by paramedics, the spokesman added.

Crews extinguished the flames using two breathing apparatus and a hose reel.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.