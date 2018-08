A man was treated by paramedics after a car and a motorbike crashed along a Wisborough Green road.

Emergency services were called to the collision on Durbans Road, at the junction of Loxwood Road, at about 3.45pm yesterday (August 14).

The fire service said one fire engine from Billingshurst attended and closed the road.

A man was injured in the crash and was treated for minor injuries at the scene, crews added.

The road was re-opened an hour later.