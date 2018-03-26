Man hurt in town centre robbery

A man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent following a reported town centre robbery.

Police say the incident happened in Horsham’s Bishopric around 4.20pm on Thursday when the victim was in his stationary car. Two men got into the car and took his mobile phone, before making off after a brief scuffle.

During the scuffle, the 28-year-old victim suffered minor injuries to his leg, but declined hospital treatment.

A police spokesman said: “A 26-year-old man from Sheerness in Kent was arrested nearby a short time later. He was questioned and later released under investigation.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101 quoting serial 842 of 22/03.”