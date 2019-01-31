Man dies in M25 crash

A man has died following a three-vehicle crash on the M25 this morning near Cobham services.

Police say that relatives of the man, who was in his 70s, have been informed.

The crash happened just before 6am at Junction 9/10 and involved a silver Mazda, a black Volkswagen Golf and a white lorry.

The man who died was in the Mazda, say police. A woman in her 60s, who was also in the Mazda, was seriously injured.

A couple in the VW Golf were taken to hospital with minor injuries and the lorry driver escaped unhurt.

A police spokesman said: “One lane of the motorway has now opened and we are hoping to have all lanes open within the hour.

“Motorists are advised to find alternative routes. Diversion information is available here: http://surreybe.at/7394d”

Anyone with any information, or dashcam footage should contact Surrey Police via 101 or use http://surrey.police.uk/TellUsMore, quoting reference PR/P19024109.