Man dies in Horsham A281 lorry crash

Police say that the man, in his 70s, was walking near the junction of Guildford Road and Merryfield Drive in the town just after 1.30pm when the crash happened.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and the road was closed to traffic.

A police spokesman said: “A man in his 70’s suffered serious injuries and sadly died at the scene.

Sussex Police

“His next of kin have been informed.”

Police are appealing for witnesses, information, and anyone with relevant footage following the collision.

Officers are asking anyone who saw what happened or anyone with relevant dascham or phone footage to email information to: [email protected] or call 101 and quote Operation Sutcombe.