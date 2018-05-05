Man dies in A24 crash

A man has died following a two vehicle crash along the A24 yesterday evening (May 4).

Police said a Mini and a Mercedes collided as they were travelling along the road near Beare Green.

Officers said the driver of the Mini, a man in his 30s, died.

A man in his 20s, who was driving the Mercedes, suffered minor injuries.

The collision occurred northbound just before 7pm and blocked the road in both directions for several hours.

Anyone with any information of who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact Surrey Police by calling 101, or using report.police.uk and quoting the reference number PR/P18102422.