A man has been charged with an early-morning robbery at a Crawley newsagents.

Police say that the robbery happened at 7.30am on Saturday October 6 when staff at Martins Newsagents in Southgate Parade, Crawley, were threatened and £930 cash was taken from behind a counter. No-one was hurt.

Craig Brown, 35, unemployed, of no fixed address, appeared at Crawley Magistrates Court on October 17 and was remanded in custody to make an initial appearance at Lewes Crown Court on November 14.