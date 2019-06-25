Man arrested following reports of axeman in Storrington

A man was arrested in Storrington following reports of an axeman in the village.

Police told the County Times yesterday they had no record on an incident.

But this morning (June 25), a police spokesman confirmed that officers had responded to reports of a man wielding an axe at 5.30pm on Saturday June 22.

A 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray and has been released under investigation, the spokesman said.

Alarmed residents told the County Times as many as seven police cars were spotted at the scene, with officers making door-to-door enquiries.

They said a cricket match had been stopped and a man had been seen chasing a screaming woman.

The air ambulance was also spotted landing near the leisure centre.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “The air ambulance was assisting us at a call to a private address in Storrington made shortly before 6pm on Saturday June 22.”

Police said their inquiries were ongoing.

A spokesman added: “If anyone witnessed the incident or has information relating to the incident, they are requested to contact police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”