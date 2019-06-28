Major Warnham road closed

A major Warnham road has been closed for pothole repairs.

Church Street was due to reopen today after closing yesterday (Thursday, June 27) but West Sussex Highways has confirmed that the closure is still in place.

Roadworks SUS-180717-122627003

The road is shut between Hollards Way and Friday Street according to West Sussex County Council.

Drivers can take alternative routes via School Hill, Knob Hill, Dorking Road, A24, Old Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath Road and vice versa.

The road still has residential and pedestrian access.

West Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.

