Major village road near Horsham is closed

The main road in a village near Horsham has been closed while a new water main is connected.

Broadwater Lane, which leads into Copsale, has been closed between Polecat Lane and Sedgwick Lane, according to West Sussex County Council.

Traffic

The closure was put in place on Monday and is set to end today, August 21.

Traffic is being diverted via Coltstaple Road, Southwater Street, the A24, Bar Lane and vice versa.

Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times, the council said.

