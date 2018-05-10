Major tech firm moves site to make way for town centre redevelopment

Global technology firm Trend has switched offices in Horsham to make way for a town centre redevelopment scheme.

The company has moved from its site at Albery House - part of the Swan Walk complex - to new offices at North Down, St Mark’s Court, Horsham.

Plans for the redevelopment of Swan Walk were given the go-ahead by Horsham District Council in January. They include new shops, a new gym and toilet facilities.

Meanwhile, Trend, which was first launched in Billingshurst more than 37 years ago, says its office move emphasises the company’s commitment to the Horsham area.

The company says all 165 of its employees as well as its sister businesses, Ex-Or and Centraline, will be moving into the new premises, while its manufacturing base will remain in Foundry Lane, Horsham.

Trend is part of the Honeywell group and is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of building energy management systems.

In a ceremony to mark the opening of Trend’s new building, Gordon Lindsay, Horsham District Council cabinet member for the local economy, said: “Trend has a lengthy history with Horsham and, indeed, the company was originally established over 37 years ago in nearby Billingshurst. It’s great to see a world-leading business flourish in our area and, as a large local employer, its success story is one that we can all share in.”

Trend Control Systems marketing director Graeme Rees said the decision to remain in Horsham was an easy one: “As a technology company we have become known for our innovation and expertise. Being located in Horsham gives us access to skilled and dedicated people, and we are proud to be one of the area’s largest employers.”