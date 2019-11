Pictures of a road in Horsham town centre show the shocking extent of flooding.

Station Road is submerged under a foot of water leaving residents forced to wade to their houses. Read more: Major flood leaves Horsham town centre road under a foot of water

Station Road in Horsham is under a foot of water JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Station Road in Horsham is under a foot of water JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Station Road in Horsham is under a foot of water JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Station Road in Horsham is under a foot of water JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more