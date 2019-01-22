Major Horsham roadworks prompt apology from gas firm

A gas firm has apologised to people in Horsham following months of disruption caused by the closure of a major road.

Crawley Road in Roffey was shut for three months last autumn while gas network firm SGN laid replacement gas pipes in the area.

Local residents, drivers and shopkeepers complained of widespread disruption - and suffered again when the road was re-closed for more works last week. It finally reopened on Monday.

Dan Brown, spokesman for gas company SGN, said: “We’ve been working to upgrade our gas network in the Crawley Road area by replacing old metal pipes with new plastic pipe to ensure a safe and reliable gas supply to local homes and businesses.

“Our replacement work has been completed and we were able to safely reopen Crawley Road to motorists on Monday morning (January 21). We may need to relay some service pipes feeding Crawley Road properties, but we do not require to close the road to complete this safely.

“Due to engineering difficulties encountered, our project overran the original estimated duration. In consultation with the local authority, we agreed to carry out temporary reinstatement as a result of the engineering difficulties.

“We agreed to return to the same area to complete our network upgrade and we’ve now finished this and made the reinstatement permanent.

“We’d like to apologise to local residents and businesses for any inconvenience caused by the delay to completing this essential work.”