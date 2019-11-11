Major Horsham flood: Southern Water issue update

Southern Water has issued an update after a burst water main submerged a Horsham town centre road in a foot of water.

The burst main, which Southern Water said was damaged by a third party, sent a torrent of water down Station Road into Depot Road.

Station Road in Horsham is under a foot of water

A spokesman for the firm added: “We immediately responded to a burst water main at North Street in #Horsham and we currently have specialist crews on site carrying out emergency repairs.

“The main was damaged by a third party before midday today.

“Some customers in the area may be experiencing low water pressure.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank everyone for their patience.”

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said the service has now left the scene and the incident is being dealt with by Southern Water.

