Major Horsham flood: ‘It’s running like a river’

Water from a burst water main is ‘running like a river’ down a Horsham town centre road.

Station Road resident Katie Warman said the situation was ‘not good’ after the road was submerged by flooding from a burst water main.

Station Road in Horsham is under a foot of water

She added: “It’s running like a river down Station Road. I just feel sorry for the houses down there.”

The fire service has urged drivers to avoid both Station Road and Depot Road during the incident.

A spokesman added on Twitter: “The team are currently on scene.

“@SouthernWater has been contacted and may need to shut off the mains.”

A spokesman for Southern Water confirmed the main had burst after it was ‘damaged by a third party’.

He added: “An inspector is on site and we are currently investigating.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and thanks for your patience. We will continue to update customers online.”

