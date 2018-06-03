Major fundraiser - Horsham’s Race for Life - today

Hundreds of women and children will be raising funds to help research into cancer as they take part in the annual Horsham Race for Life today (Sunday June 3).

The 5km event starts off in Horsham Park and goes through Chart Way Bridge, past the Carfax bus stops, through East Street and down Denne Road.

Cancer Research UK Race for Life in Horsham Park 2017 SUS-170406-124046001

Road closures will be in place to allow safe passage until around 1pm.

The meeting point is in Horsham Park next to the pond.

Everyone taking part is asked to arrive one hour before the start time of 11am.

Organisers say that, after the start, friends and family can stroll around the stalls that will be hosting various activities and refreshments, all whilst listening to entertainment.

As our video above shows, there was a big turnout last year.

For more information go to the website.