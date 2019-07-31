A large Crawley blaze closed off part of the town centre this morning.

Bus company Metrobus posted on twitter: “Major fire in Crawley town centre. Buses are unable to serve The Broadway or southbound stops in Crawley Bus Station.

“Buses are still serving the northbound stops in the bus station. Further details to follow, but that’s all the information we have right now.”

The firm said the bus station and ️The Broadway are ‘completely closed off in both directions’.

The tweet added: “Our services will not be serving these stops until further notice.”

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “We were called to reports of a fire in a building on Haslett Avenue, Crawley at 9:56am.

“Four fire engines attended the scene including one from Surrey.

“Four breathing apparatus and two high pressure hose reels were used. The fire is confirmed to be out.”

Metrobus added: “The situation is changing rapidly at the moment.

“We have staff on the scene who will be able to advise you of the best alternative stops. Feel free to speak to them and they will be happy to help.”

