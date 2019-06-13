Major delays on M23 due to crash

The M23 is currently closed from J10 to J9 (Gatwick Airport) with delays of at least 30 minutes covering several miles of the northbound carriageway.

The closure is due to a three vehicle collision which is being dealt with by Surrey Police.

File image of traffic on the M23 near Gatwick. Photo by Derek Martin

For traffic approaching the closure locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and may potentially have to re-route your journey.

If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, you may wish to change your strategic route, allow extra travel time and follow guidance from our on-road variable message signs and media.

Drivers are being encouraged to follow the diversion by exiting the M23 at J10 and travelling east on the A264 to Felbridge. Turn left to travel north on the A22, continue to follow and join the M25 at J6. From here you can either travel clockwise to re-join the M23 or continue on other routes.

Gatwick Airport traffic can exit at J10 and travel west on the A2011 to access the airport.