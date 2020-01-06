Major Crawley road to be closed ‘for some time’

A major Crawley road will be closed ‘for some time’ following a serious crash according to police.

Southgate Avenue is closed both ways following the collision, which happened this morning.

Crawley Police said on Twitter: “The road will be closed for sometime so please avoid the area.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police added that the road will be closed for ‘about an hour and a half’.

He said the incident was first reported at 11.20am.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue and the South East Coast Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

