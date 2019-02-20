Major crackdown on danger ‘car cruising’ in Mid Sussex

A major crackdown on dangerous car racing on public roads is being introduced in Mid Sussex.

It is one of a range of measures being taken by Mid Sussex District Council to help stamp out anti-social behaviour in the region.

Officials say there has been an increase in anti social activities, including car cruising - when drivers meet on public roads to race or show off in their vehicles - in the area.

Now Mid Sussex District Council has adopted new powers to help combat the menace. It means the council can issue Public Space Protection Orders and Community Protection Notices to help stamp out ‘unreasonable behaviour that is having a detrimental impact on the community.’ A council spokesman said: “PSPO powers could be used in Mid Sussex to tackle car cruising and anti-social vehicle use or anti-social and nuisance behaviour by children and young people, which has been increasing across the district.” Any breach of an order could end up in a jail sentence, a fine or confiscation of relevant items. A Community Protection Notice can be served on any individual or organisation that is ‘persistently having a detrimental effect on the quality of life of people nearby,’ says the council. It says the powers are designed to tackle “low level anti-social behaviour which causes significant concern for residents, businesses and visitors to Mid Sussex. They will be agreed and enforced jointly by the council, Sussex Police and other relevant agencies.” Councillor Norman Webster, cabinet member for community said: “Community Protection Notices have been introduced successfully in other parts of the country and are a useful tool because they provide an opportunity to modify behaviour before it escalates into criminality. The warning stage allows for signposting to professional support and encourages a positive change in behaviour.

“The Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act powers are in addition to all existing legislation and will provide greater flexibility in addressing persistent anti-social behaviour.

“These powers obviously won’t be able to resolve all crime and anti-social behaviour in Mid Sussex but they will help the council to work with partner organisations in tackling the most persistent, unreasonable and impactful anti-social behaviour.”