Magistrates’ court results

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, sitting at Crawley.

Jerome Anicet, 33, of Highlands Road, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to ordering alcohol and food (total value £81.55) from Turtle Bay restaurant in Crawley, while having no means to pay for them. He was given a community order with a six month alcohol treatment requirement, £81.55 compensation, and a £40 victim services surcharge.

Christopher Haywood, 29, of Wychwood Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to drink driving (168mg alcohol in 100ml blood compared with the legal limit of 80mg), and driving without insurance, in Coneyhurst Road, Billingshurst. He was banned from driving for 20 months, with a £600 fine, a £40 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Paul Beck, 43, of Oakcroft Gardens, Littlehampton, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order by sending a letter to a woman in Crawley. He was given a community order with an £85 victim services surcharge.

Charlie Goodge, 23, of Henty Close, Crawley, was found guilty of possessing a bladed article (a cut throat razor) in a public place. He was given a community order with 90 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £340 costs.

Robert O’Brien, 34, of Hampshire Avenue, Slough, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at Crawley Hospital, and failing to answer bail. He was fined £50, with a £30 victim services surcharge.

Carl Campion, 25, of Goddard Close, Maidenbower, pleaded guilty to speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley. He was fined £369, with a £36 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Christian Doucet, 33, of Meadow Way, Horley, was convicted of speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley. He was fined £440, with a £44 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and four penalty points added to his licence.

Steven Etheridge, 47, of Halifax Close, Pound Hill, pleaded guilty to speeding in Gossops Drive, Crawley. He was fined £338, with a £33 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and four penalty points added to his licence.

Dion Guntley, 45, of Woodside Road, Crawley, was convicted of speeding in Pound Hill Parade, Crawley. He was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Steven Humphries, 49, of Massetts Road, Horley, pleaded guilty to speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley. He was fined £530, with a £53 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Christian Iusan, 33, of Jersey Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley. He was fined £186, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and four penalty points added to his licence.

Panagiotis Larisis, 28, of Albany Road, Crawley, was convicted of failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding on the A24 at Shipley. He was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Seumas Mackintosh, 33, of Medway, Turners Hill, pleaded guilty to speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley. He was fined £270, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence.

Chloe Prescott, 37, of Downhurst Road, Ewhurst, was convicted of driving without insurance in Horsham Road, Crawley. She was fined £660, with a £66 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to her licence.

Kyle Bowers, 22, of Enfield Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to being drunk in an aircraft at Gatwick, and to failing to answer bail. He was fined £540, with a £44 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Dylan Rowland, 20, of North Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B drug (51g cannabis) in Crawley. He was fined £172, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Karl Edwards, 28, of Quantock Close, West Green, pleaded guilty to sexual touching at Crawley, and admitted breaching a community order. He was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, £100 compensation, and £160 costs. He was ordered to register with the police for the next five years.

Nelson dos Santos, 44, of Brookfield Drive, Horley, pleaded guilty to driving with illegal levels of cocaine and a cocaine metabolite in his blood, in Orchard Street, Horley. He was banned from driving for a year, with a £120 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Karl Bahaji, 33, of Mole Close, Crawley, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a TV, and obstructing a police officer, in Horsham. He was fined £500, with a £30 victim services surcharge.

Mark Crowhurst, 36, of Salvington Road, Crawley, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage (value £71.50) to a police cell in Crawley. He was fined £293, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

__