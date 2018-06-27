Magistrates’ court results

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, at Crawley.

Julia Drakakis, 55, of High Street, East Grinstead, pleaded guilty to speeding on the A24 at Dial Post. She was fined £75, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence.

Peter Dixon, 40, of Blackbridge Lane, Horsham, pleaded guilty to speeding on the A24 at Shipley. He was banned from driving for six months, with a £58 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Kieran Blunden, 32, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to failing to complete a weekly Sex Offenders’ Register notification at Horsham and Crawley police stations, and admitted breaching the terms of a release from prison, and a community order for possessing a kitchen knife in Kings Road, Horsham. He was jailed for 28 weeks, with a £115 victim services surcharge.

Samantha Mulholland, 34, of Carpenters Meadow, Pulborough, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to the wing mirror of a car in Horsham. She was given a six month conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £40 costs.

