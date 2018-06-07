Magistrates’ court results

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, at Crawley.

Fenton Fielder, 27, of Mill End, Henfield, pleaded guilty to two counts of speeding on the A2037 at Small Dole. He was fined £240, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and eight penalty points added to his licence.

Nicholas Lancaster, 33, of Fairbank Road, Southwater, pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B drug (cannabis) and to possessing a Class A drug (heroin), in Horsham. He was fined £120, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Thomas Summerfield, 20, of Chestnut Road, Billingshurst, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in High Street, Crawley. He was fined £200, with £30 compensation, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Zella Doughton, 38, of Eversfield Road, Horsham, pleaded guilty to three counts of breaching a community protection notice by asking a person for money in Horsham. She was fined £75, with £75 compensation.

Alistair Crunden, 21, of Ashburnham Drive, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance in Church Lane, Plummers Plain. He was fined £120, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

