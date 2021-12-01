M23 southbound blocked: traffic diverted due to overturned vehicle

A message on the Sussex Roads Police Twitter said: “M23 southbound is completely blocked between J10a and J11 due to an overturned vehicle and debris.”

They said traffic is now being diverted and there will be further updates when the road is clear.

AA Traffic News has reported severe delays of 18 minutes on the M23 southbound between junction 10A (B2036 Balcombe Road, Crawley South/Balcombe) and junction 11 (A23, Pease Pottage).

The AA said the average speed is five mph.