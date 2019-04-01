M23 roadwork closures - here’s all you need to know

Work is continuing to change part of the M23 into a ‘smart motorway’.

Here’s the latest road closures planned for the M23.

Monday, April 1, 9pm to 4am. Lane closure on J10 (Crawley) exit slip to roundabout.

Friday, May 18 at 8pm to midnight on Saturday, May 19.

There will be a 36 hour full carriageway closure at Junction 9 Gatwick into the airport only.

No exit Northbound at J9. Access into Gatwick Airport North and South terminals via M23 J10, and follow signed diversion route.

Highways England is upgrading an 11 mile stretch of the M23 near Gatwick Airport to an all-lane running ‘smart motorway’. What is a ‘smart motorway’?”

