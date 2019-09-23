M23 road closures from September 23 - here’s all you need to know

These road works are scheduled on the M23 this week:

Monday, September 23 - Wednesday, September 25, 9pm to 5am.

M23 road closures from September 23

Full carriageway closure from J10 to J8 plus slip roads J10 and J9 northbound. First diversion for M25 via Copthorne Road, A22 and re-join at J6 M25. Second diversion for Gatwick A2011 Crawley Avenue, A23 London Road, Airport Way.

Thursday, September 26 and Friday, September 27, 9pm to 5am.

Full carriageway closure from J8 to J10 Southbound. Diversion to Brighton via J6 M25, A22, A264 Copthorne Road and re-join at J10 M23. Diversion for Gatwick, traffic continues on A2011 Crawley Avenue, A23 London Road, Airport Way.

Full closure of the Godstone to Crawley Link. Diversion to M25 J8, back to J6 and follow A22 diversion.

Full closure of the closure of the Reigate to Crawley link. Diversion to M25 J6 and follow A22 to M23 J10.

Full closure of the J9 entry slip Southbound. Diversion Airport Way, A23 London Road, A2011 Crawley Avenue and rejoin at Airport Way, and rejoin at J10.

Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29, 9pm to 5am.

Full closure of J10 exit slip southbound. Diversion to J10a and back.

