M23 road closures from October 1 2019 - here’s all you need to know

These road works are scheduled on the M23 this week:

Monday, September 30 to Friday October 4 , 9pm to 5am.

Full carriageway closure from J10 to J8 plus slips J10 and J9 northbound.

First diversion for M25 via Copthorne Road, A22 and re-join at J6 M25.

Second diversion for Gatwick A2011 Crawley Avenue, A23 London Road, Airport Way.

Gatwick contractors have works starting this week at the South Terminal roundabout to refurbish the arch into the airport.

There will be lane closures, which may lead to delays exiting.

These works will continue for three weeks.

M23 road works - what is a ‘smart motorway’?

