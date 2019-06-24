M23 road closures from June 24 - here’s all you need to know

These road works are scheduled on the M23 this week:

Monday, June 24 – 8pm to 5am.

M23 road closures from June 24

Full closure M23 J9 - J10 Southbound and Northbound. Diversion for Gatwick, Crawley Avenue A2011, A23 London Road, Airport Way. Diversion for M25 via A264 Copthorne Road, A22 and re-join at J6 M25.

Tuesday, June 25 - 8pm to 5am.

Full closure of M23 J9 – 9a Gatwick spur westbound. Diverted traffic for Gatwick via M23 J10, A2011 Crawley Avenue, A23 London Road, Airport Way. Secondary diversion is to M25 J6 and back to M23 J10 to pick up initial diversion.

Wednesday, June 26 - 8pm to 5am.

Full closure of M23 J9 – 9a Gatwick spur westbound. Diverted traffic for Gatwick via M23 J10, A2011 Crawley Avenue, A23 London Road, Airport Way. Secondary diversion is to M25 J6 and back to M23 J10 to pick up initial diversion.

Thursday, June 27 – 8pm to 5am.

Full closure of the M23 from J8 to J10 Southbound Diversion via J6 M25, A22, A264 Copthorne Road and re-join at J10 M23. Traffic for Gatwick continues on A2011 Crawley Avenue, A23 London Road, Airport Way.

Saturday, June 29 - 8pm to 5am.

Full closure of M23 J9a – 9 (Gatwick spur) Eastbound. Diversion via Airport Way, A23 London Road, A2011 Crawley Avenue and re-join M23 at J10.

Tuesday 2 July - 8pm to 5am

Full closure of the M23 from J8 to J10 Southbound. Diversion via J6 M25, A22, A264 Copthorne Road and re-join at J10 M23. Traffic for Gatwick continues on A2011 Crawley Avenue, A23 London Road, Airport Way.

