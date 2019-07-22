M23 road closures for July 2019 - here’s all you need to know

These road works are scheduled on the M23:

Monday, July 29, 10pm to 5am.

Full closure of J9 Gatwick entry slip Southbound. Diversion A23 Airport Way, A2011 Crawley Avenue and re-join at J10.

Tuesday, July 30, 10pm to 5am.

Full closure of J9 Gatwick entry slip. Southbound Diversion A23 Airport Way, A2011 Crawley Avenue and re-join at J10.

Tuesday, July 30, 10pm to 5am.

Lane closure on A2011 Crawley Avenue and outer ring leading to a full closure of J10 entry slip Northbound. Diversion J10a and back.

Wednesday, July 31, 10pm to 5am.

Lane closure on A2011 Crawley Avenue and outer ring leading to a full closure of the J10 entry slip Northbound. Diversion J10a and back.

