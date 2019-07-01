M23 reopens after ‘circus caravan’ fire

The M23 has been reopened after a caravan fire.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire said crews were sent to the scene, between junction 10 and 11 just after 4.30pm.

A circus caravan was alight, according to the spokesman, and the southbound junction was closed.

Crews used four breathing apparatus, two high pressure hose reels and one covering jet to tackle the flames.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire said: “The caravan fire, which closed M23 southbound from junction 10, is now out and one lane re-opened. A fairground caravan was on fire at the Pease Pottage slip road.

“Fire engines from Crawley, Horsham and the water carrier from Burgess Hill attended.”

Highways England said the incident caused severe delays, approximately five miles long back to junction 9 for Gatwick Airport.