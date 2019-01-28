M23 closures this week - here’s all you need to know

Work is continuing to change part of the M23 into a ‘smart motorway’.

This week’s closures:

M23 closures

Monday (January 28) 10pm – 4am. Full closure of Junction 9 (Gatwick) exit slip road Northbound. Diversion route via junction 10 M23, A2011, London Road, Airport Way.

Tuesday (January 29) 10pm – 4am. Full closure from Junction 10 to 8 on the M23 Northbound. Diversion route for M25 via junction 10 A264, A22 to M25. For Gatwick Airport – A2011, London Road, Airport Way.

Wednesday and Thursday (January 30 & 31). 10pm – 4am. Full Closure of Junction 9 exit slip Northbound. Diversion route via Junction 10 M23, A2011, London Road, Airport Way.

Wednesday (January 30) 10pm – 4am. Full closure between Junction 8 – 9 on M23 Southbound. Diversion route via M25 junction 6, A22, A264, re-join at junction 10 on the M23 for Gatwick Airport.

Highways England is upgrading an 11 mile stretch of the M23 near Gatwick Airport to an all-lane running ‘smart motorway’. What is a ‘smart motorway’?”

See also:

These are the most expensive streets in the Crawley area

These are the Crawley neighbourhoods that have seen the most crime

Gatwick Airport through the decades in pictures

The changing face of Crawley town centre in pictures