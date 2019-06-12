Loxwood barn ‘completely destroyed’ by fire

Four crews were called to tackle a barn fire in Loxwood in the early hours of the morning.

Crews from Bognor Regis, Petworth, Horsham and Billingshurst were called at 4.43am to a barn on fire in Roundstreet Common, Loxwood, the fire service confirmed.

The barn, measuring 10 by 20 metres, was completely destroyed by the blaze, the spokesman said.

A digger at the site also has minor fire damage.

Crews left the scene at 11.03am, but officers from Sussex Police remain at the site.

