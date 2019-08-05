Low-cost airline to start flights from Gatwick to Kuwait

A low-cost airline is starting flights from Gatwick to Kuwait.

Jazeera Airways will begin flying on October 27, 2019.

This will be the first new service from the UK to Kuwait in 55 years, said a spokesman.

Jazeera Airways chairman Marwan Boodai said: “Jazeera Airways has been building a great reputation in the Middle East in the low cost airline sector, offering a strong alternative to the legacy airlines. We look forward to serving the UK market, and extending consumer choice to Kuwait and the Gulf, with our value proposition.”

The flights will provide onward connections to Dubai, Bahrain and Doha in the Arabian Gulf and also to New Delhi in India.

Michael Davenport MBE, UK ambassador to the State of Kuwait, said: “I am delighted to see Jazeera Airways launching this new service between Kuwait and London Gatwick, made possible by the new Air Services Agreement signed last year. It is really encouraging, as we mark the 120th Anniversary of the Kuwaiti-British Treaty of Friendship, to see more Kuwaitis visiting Britain and studying at British universities than ever before.”

Stephen King, Gatwick head of airline relations, added: “This important new route to Kuwait City further strengthens Gatwick’s network of connections to the Middle East. It provides exciting new opportunities for Britain to do business with a country at the forefront of the oil, financial services and technology industries. It’s fantastic news that Jazeera Airways has joined Gatwick’s extensive roster of long-haul airlines and we’re really looking forward to welcoming them to the airport in October.”