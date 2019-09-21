Lorry collides with bridge in Haywards Heath, causing train disruption

A lorry has collided with a bridge in Haywards Heath, causing disruption to trains

At 9.15am, Southern Rail tweeted: "Due to a road vehicle colliding with a bridge at Haywards Heath trains are having to run at reduced speed on all lines.

Southern Rail

"Services will be delayed as trains may run slower than usual through the Haywards Heath area."

At 9.35am, Southern gave an update on Twitter. It said: "Following a lorry colliding with a bridge earlier today at Haywards Heath, lines are now open. Services running through the station are returning to normal but some have been delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised."

At 10.30am, Southern Rail said the disruption from the incident had ended.