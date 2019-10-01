Long queues on major village road

Drivers are stuck in heavy traffic on a major village road due to temporary traffic lights.

The lights, at the Esso Tesco roundabout on the A283 West Street in Storrington are in place until October 4, according to West Sussex County Council.

Traffic news

Traffic on Washington Road is queuing back to Heather Way eastbound, according to the AA.

The signals are in conjuction with new joint boxes being built and a duct being laid on Monastery Lane, the council spokesman added.

