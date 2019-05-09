Long delays on M23 following collision

Drivers are currently facing long queues on the M23 following a traffic accident.

Highways England says that the M23 currently has delays of at least 30 minutes from Junction 9 to Junction 8, covering several miles of the northbound carriageway.

The delays are due to a road traffic collision with two lanes currently blocked and Highways England says it has resources deployed working hard to restore normal conditions as soon as possible.

Reports are that a lorry was involved in the incident.

For traffic approaching the delays locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and you may wish to re-route or delay your journey.

If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, you may wish to change your strategic route, allow extra travel time and follow guidance from our on-road variable message signs and media.