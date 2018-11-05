London to Brighton: Watch as veteran cars travel through Sussex

Spectators were out in force as the annual Bonhams London to Brighton Veteran Car Run passed through Sussex yesterday (Sunday November 4).

As the sun rose, more than 400 intrepid drivers and their hardy passengers set out from London on the world famous run supported by Hiscox.

Acknowledged as the longest running motoring event in the world and attracting numerous entries from right around the globe, the annual pageant dates back to 1927.

It was founded to commemorate the Emancipation Run of 1896, which celebrated the new-found freedom of motorists granted by the ‘repeal of the Red Flag Act.’

The Act raised the speed limit to 14mph and abolished the need for a man carrying a red flag to walk ahead of the cars whenever they were being driven.

While some of these extraordinary early cars bore model names still familiar today – for example: Renault, Mercedes and Oldsmobile – the vast majority were relics from a host of bygone innovators that did not survive the test of time: long-lost marques such as Warwick, Darracq, Lambert, Knox, Mors, Gladiator, Achilles and Flint.

Intriguingly, two new little-known names – Premier and Vabis – joined that list when making their somewhat belated debuts.

After their start in London, the vehicles made their way into Sussex for the regular stop at Crawley before passing through Mid Sussex and finally down to Brighton.

